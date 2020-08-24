Nannies take on new role amid pandemic

From caretakers to teachers – a nanny’s job is getting more complex.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's a huge demand for nannies and childcare in general.

For many parents, finding child care has been at the top of their minds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amber Nolan is the co-founder of Juggle, which is a service that matches families with nannies.

Nolan says nannies are taking on a new role.

"A lot of families are looking for early education majors, sitters can get into detail what subject they excel in, so when parents are looking for someone to help with remote learning they can search keywords," Nolan said.

The process to find help looks a little different because of COVID-19.

"I met our nannies that we were interviewing on the patio with masks and they were all fine with that," Nolan said.

Angie Dugan is a mother of two and she just went through that process. While her youngest stays with a nanny, she says she wanted something different for her oldest.

"I was also torn with having Josie not having that peer-to-peer interaction every day, so I decided to do a little bit of a mix," said Dugan.

So how do you find the perfect match for your family?

"Parents aren't hiring nannies to just watch a movie or sit on the couch on their phones. We want nannies who are active with our kids, taking them outside, cleaning up after themselves and really just engaged," said Nolan.

More than likely, your kids will love having a new person to be around.

"I know personally I've been with my kids non-stop for the last six months, so they welcome a new face at the door. Most kids want a fresh face, fresh energy and new ideas" said Nolan.