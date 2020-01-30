*** Warning: The video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers due to the presence of dead animals.

It's not something you see every day, in fact, it looks like something you might see in an apocalyptic movie.

Mitchell Benton was heading into work along County Road 228 Wednesday in Macclenny when he stumbled across a mysterious sight.

There were at least a dozen dead birds laying in the roadway, as well as along the outer shoulder. But that's not the creepiest part, Benton says that some of the birds were still alive.

At this time, there's no indication of what could have caused such a strange occurrence.

First Coast News has reached out to the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission, who says they have a team looking into it.

The team will collect samples and then perform a necropsy on the dead animals.

The commission says they are not going to speculate the cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story, more information will be added if it becomes available.

VIDEO:

*May be disturbing to some viewers due to the dead birds.