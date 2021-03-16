'My special interest is the people I serve' | Ferraro throws hat in ring for Jacksonville mayoral race

"People have a hard time believing in their elected officials," said Councilman Al Ferraro. "People want to see that their vote counts, they want to be heard more."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With ongoing fundraising and two candidates now officially filed, the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race is already well underway and is likely to consist of a crowded field.

Councilman Al Ferraro, the Republican representing City Council District 2, announced his campaign for mayor Saturday among a group of supporters at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports.

"People have a hard time believing in their elected officials. I think people want to see that their vote counts, they want to be heard more," Ferraro said. "They want to actually see something good happening, and they want to be able to trust in their elected officials."

Ferraro, whose district covers the northeast quadrant of Duval County and East Arlington, said his goal is to run an honest campaign and "speak from the heart."

"Probably the biggest thing that people want to know: When you're running for an office, do you change after you get elected or are you that same exact person?" he said. "Everybody has their groups they're accountable to. Mine is the constituents, the people I serve."

A local businessman with 35 years under his belt, Ferraro runs Ferraro Lawn Service on the Southside. The 58-year-old has served on council since 2015.

Reducing crime in Jacksonville is priority number one, Ferraro said, acknowledging the multiple layers involved in the issue, from addiction to enforcement to the "code of silence."

"As the mayor of this city, I would be walking with JSO, I would be walking with M.A.D.D. Dads, I would be walking with any organization that is trying to change the landscape of this crime," Ferraro said. "We have to have the citizens help us, but to have that you have to have trust, and to have that you need to be out there walking in the city."

He said he has done countless walks with organizations like M.A.D.D. Dads in neighborhoods experiencing high rates of crimes, and has worked with the families of victims of violent crime in the city.

Other issues Ferraro spoke with First Coast News on include improving infrastructure, reducing homelessness to make for a more vibrant Downtown Jacksonville and empowering small businesses.

Ferraro suggested hiring more people to maintain and improve infrastructure in the areas where they live.

"We've got roads and drainage throughout our city in just terrible condition," Ferraro said, adding that he believes council needs to do a better job of maintaining consistency in funding for infrastructure projects through future councilmember terms.

Following his announcement, Ferraro became the second Republican to enter the race after Councilman Matt Carlucci.

Carlucci, the chair of the finance committee in council, announced his bid in mid-January and has already raised well over $100,000 according to candidate filings.

"I feel like the people are desperate for new leadership and they need some hope and I hope to be that person to take them there," Carlucci said at the time of his announcement.