'My home is still falling apart:' Jacksonville woman seeks help to repair home after 2020 storm damage

An evening storm in August 2020 uprooted a large tree in Angela Jones' front yard. It landed on a portion of her bathroom.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For Angela Jones, time has not been on her side. Two years after a storm nearly destroyed her Northside Jacksonville home, she's still looking to complete necessary repairs.

"You know how hard it is, how devastating, living in a house that you look at every day that's unsafe? It made me not even want to live here," she told First Coast News through tears.

A massive tree fell on Angela Jones’s home tonight on the Northside when storms rolled through. Thankfully, no one was hurt. She says she just walked out of her bedroom minutes before it fell there. For perspective, her neighbor in the third picture is 6′3″. More at 11 on @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/VrbWxsvGs2 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 31, 2020

"All I knew is that I didn't have no place to live," Jones said. "That's all I could see. I never seen a tree so big before. Never."

Jones does not have insurance but was able to get donated supplies to make the repairs. However, she hasn't found anyone willing to do them.

She says her floors need to be replaced, and her electricity needs to meet code requirements. Her neighbors have chipped in, but she's now looking for professionals to finish the job.

"They brought me back into my home, but my home is still falling apart," Jones explained.

She's also on a fixed income and is fearful her grandkids may get injured from what she says are fixable and preventable problems. She just needs a few good volunteers to give their time.

"I just need some help. That's all I can say. I just need some help," she said as she fought back more tears.