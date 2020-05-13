Jacksonville Beach music teacher writes song to encourage students

Music’s tough to teach online, but we’re making it work,” said Jessica Barker, music teacher at San Pablo Elementary.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One music teacher from San Pablo Elementary is bringing joy to her students every day despite the distance despite distance learning and lack of instruments.

No more maracas or ukuleles for the San Pablo Elementary Sea Turtles but often just using one instrument that everyone has.

“Music is very much human,” Barker said. “Your voice is your instrument.”

Barker uses her own to lift the spirits of her kids. She wrote a song for her kids during quarantine, narrating how they all miss school, but there is hope for the future. Barker says some kids aren’t too comfortable with singing and dancing around their parents, so she decided to shake things up a bit.

“I show them my instruments that I brought from school, but I encourage them to make homemade instruments,” Barker said.

So throw some pasta in the Tupperware, it’s time to get creative in quarantine.

“They’re using their toys, they’re using canned goods as drums, all sorts of things,” Barker said.

Even if they’re singing from miles away, barker says the power of music brings everyone together—parents, students and teachers alike.