A few days after closing, a Murray Hill business said it will be back up and running on Saturday. The owner said it closed down because of the installation of a fence.

Perfect Rack Billiards announced on Facebook Friday that it will be opening back up because of an agreement with Goin' Coastal Properties. The other businesses that closed will reopen as well, the post stated.

"We have a short term and a long term plan in place and we're super excited to go back to serving this community. As for us, we will be reopening our bar AND kitchen tomorrow, 11/16 at 5 pm! We really hope you guys will come out and celebrate this with us."

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville city fire marshal cited Perfect Rack Billiards, Buchner's Bierhalle, Blackhat Vapor Company and Beautifully Divine, all located on Edgewood Avenue, claiming they failed to have a second fire exit.

However, the owners blame the fence that was put up by Sleiman Enterprises. They say it caused them to no longer meet the city's fire codes.

Perfect Rack Billiards will reopen at 5 p.m.

