'I would have tried to save him:' Jacksonville mother talks about son's killing after rapper diss

His murder was mocked by Jacksonville rapper Charles "Foolio" Jones.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nathaniel Grier Jr. would've been 25 this year, but he was killed at the age of 21.

On April 10, 2019, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office learned about a man who drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died.

Family later confirmed to First Coast News that the victim was Grier. They say he left behind two children.

It's been three years since the young Jacksonville father was killed. His mother, Annette Grimes, is still grieving her loss. She talked to First Coast News at her son's grave site. She mentioned how it was the second time she visited it.

"He's still in my heart and in my mind," Grimes said. "I don't want nobody to take that from me."

Someone with a gun took Grimes' son from her, who she described as more of a best friend or a twin.

His murder was mocked by Jacksonville rapper Charles "Foolio" Jones. Grier Jr's family said he was connected to people who were involved in gangs and gun violence. They told First Coast News no has been charged for his murder.

"He wasn't perfect, but he was mines, and he was my baby boy," Grimes said. "He worked for a while, got into the streets for a while. But he loved his kids."

While Grimes holds on to the memories of her beloved "Nate", she said Grimes told her he loved her the day before he was killed.

"I would have tried to save him that day," Grimes said while trying to hold back tears.