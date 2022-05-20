Murder suspect out of Boston arrested in Downtown Jacksonville

Boston officers reported that they found an adult woman identified as, Terkeshia Boykins, 40, of Mattapan, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in Jacksonville who, the Boston Police Department says, is responsible for the deadly stabbing of a 40-year-old woman.

The Jacksonville Police Department says on Tuesday, an out of county warrant was served around 10:48 p.m. at Trinity Rescue Mission, located at 622 W. Union Street.

Police arrived and located Christopher Howard, 39, who, they say, surrendered willingly and provided police with identifying information.

He was taken into custody by JSO.

The Boston Police Department says the Tuesday prior, around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of Rosewood Street.

Upon arrival, officers reported that they found an adult woman identified as, Terkeshia Boykins, 40, of Mattapan, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Boston police say Boykins was pronounced dead at the scene.