JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people were injured on Saturday after a boat crashed into rocks near the Dames Point Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no patients were taken to the hospital and the scene began to clear by 4:39 p.m.

The incident happened in the area of Heckscher Drive and Heritage River Road, about half a mile west from Dames Point Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been called to the scene.