BERWICK, Pa. — A crash in Berwick Saturday evening injured 13 people.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Intoxicology Department along West 2nd Street in the borough.

Officials say multiple people were injured, and police have been on scene along with EMS assisting the victims.

People from the community were gathered at Intoxicology Department Saturday for a day-long event benefitting the families of the Nescopeck fire victims.

Officials with Geisinger said in a statement they are providing care for 13 patients, and staff is assessing and triaging patients for appropriate care.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.