Jacksonville Fire Department and Rescue crews are on the scene of a traffic accident on the Atlantic Boulevard and Southside Boulevard connector where there are multiple patients, including people ejected from a vehicle.

Traffic alert....Atlantic and Southside connector...multiple patients with people ejected from vehicle. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 23, 2018

Life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

There are no road closures, says JFRD, but drivers are advised to be careful of fire rescue crews.

This story is developing and First Coast News has a crew on their way to the scene.

Please check back for more updates.

© 2018 WTLV