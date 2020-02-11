Multiple measures in place to make sure your ballot is safe and counted

Between tracking your vote and being able to see a ballot being processed, there are several factors to ensure that your vote is counted and secure.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Whether you voted by mail, voted early or are waiting to cast your ballot on Election Day, there are measures in place to make sure your ballot is counted accurately.

You can actually track your vote. If you vote by mail, go to your county supervisor of elections web page. You should be able to see when it has been counted by going to voting status.

If you have not turned in your vote by mail ballot yet, you’ll want to turn that in at the drop box at your local supervisor of elections office.

“Prior to the election, we had publicly noted meeting called a logic and accuracy test in which we tested the accuracy of all of the voting equipment pieces," Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless says.

He says they seal voting equipment until 7 a.m. on Election Day and then they test the equipment to show that no previous votes have been cast on that machine.

Voter turnout has been “phenomenal”. St. Johns Co. & Clay Co. Supervisors of Elections say they still expect lines on Election Day, but check out the turnout so far ⬇️

Clay: 60.22%

St. Johns: 70.67%

Duval: 60.08%

Nassau: 69.62% #GMJ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/YEYk20a6V9 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 2, 2020

When you vote in person, you’ll immediately get a confirmation that your ballot has been counted. If there is an error, the machine will return your ballot right away.

Chambless says they also randomly pick a polling location to audit. He says the public is also able to watch a ballot being processed. It is a public process and it's what makes voting a transparent process.

In Florida, they've already begun to process ballots.

"Voting in St. Johns County has been phenomenal," says Vicky Oakes, St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections.

She's seen record breaking turnout with more than 70% of registered voters already casting their ballot in St. Johns before Election Day.

Clay County has more than 60% voter turnout before Election Day.

There are still tens of thousands of people who have the chance to vote on Election Day and Oakes says she is expecting there to be some lines.