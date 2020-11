JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an ATV with multiple injuries on the Northside Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the crash happened on Bessent Road and that one of the injuries is serious. The incident is near a reported house fire that happened in the 3000 block of Bessent Road. JFRD said the house fire and crash are not connected.