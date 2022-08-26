Multiple cars broken into, windows shattered at Arlington apartment complex

The Colonnade at Regency apartment complex told First Coast News that multiple car windows were shattered, and personal items were stolen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glass shattered everywhere and items stolen out of cars. That’s what residents of an apartment in the Arlington area of Jacksonville woke up to this morning.

“I just wish they would just give me more attention or my neighbors more attention about addressing the issue as we pay so much here," said Gabrielle Mims, a resident at Colonnade at Regency. "My rent just went up why can’t we just get the camera fixed."

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office says there were three auto burglaries listed in the report.

"I opened the door and I see that there’s glass everywhere and my car was broken into," said Mims. "So I call police immediately, and I walk around, and I notice the whole row of cars that I was parked next to were all smashed and broken into.”

Mims has lived at the apartment complex for a few years. Her car was one of the vehicles broken into Thursday night and money was stolen.

Mims says there has been history of car break-ins but nothing this extreme.

She says she asked the apartment for surveillance video from the camera that was facing towards her car, but the employee told her the camera was broken.

Police have not arrested anyone yet.