Multiple agencies are searching for a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter and Fairfax firefighter Saturday who went fishing near Port Canaveral, according to the United States Coast Guard and Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

The boaters, identified as JFRD's Brian McCluney and Fairfax's Justin Walker were last seen leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday in a 24-foot center console boat, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Family notified the coast guard station in Port Canaveral that the boaters had not returned Friday evening as expected, according to the coast guard.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters said the wife of McCluney is currently in the Port Canaveral area as rescuers conduct their search.

The Navy and Brevard County Sheriff's Office are also assisting with the search.

At this time, no further information is known.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.