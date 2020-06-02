A brush fire near the Baldwin area is now 80 percent contained, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Multiple agencies were responding to the fire which was covering about 200 acres of land in the 1200 block of Yellow Water Road on JEA land, firefighters said. Those in the area were advised to be careful.

JEA said there was a power outage of a primary line near Yellow Water Road which is a branch plant.

The power outage is affecting 679 customers and JEA is currently en route to determine the cause of the outage.

The Florida Forest Service said they were also responding to the brush fire which they described as "fast-moving."