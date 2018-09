Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the ramp from Blanding Boulevard to I-295 northbound.

Traffic alert.....mva on the on ramp from Blanding Blvd to I295 northbound.....multiple cars with multiple patients ....therefore we have multiple units en route....please be careful in the area. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 4, 2018

There are multiple patients and multiple units en route to the scene according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Driver's are warned to be careful in the area.

