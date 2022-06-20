Crash involving overturned truck on I-95 south before I-295 south

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported a crash on I-95 south at I-295 involving an overturned truck.
Four people have been taken to the hospital. One in serious condition, three with non-life threatening injuries.
The two left lanes are blocked as of 3:32 p.m. Monday. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Earlier, JFRD reported at approximately 2:32 p.m.:
Two lanes southbound I-95 at I-295 and the ramp of southbound I-295 getting onto I-95 north are blocked due to crash.
Incident Location: southbound I-95 / Philips Hwy on the south end of town.
First Coast News will update with any developments.