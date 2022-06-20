x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crash involving overturned truck on I-95 south before I-295 south

One in serious condition, and three with non-life threatening injuries have been taken to the hospital.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported a crash on I-95 south at I-295 involving an overturned truck.

Four people have been taken to the hospital. One in serious condition, three with non-life threatening injuries.

The two left lanes are blocked as of 3:32 p.m. Monday. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Earlier, JFRD reported at approximately 2:32 p.m.:

Two lanes southbound I-95 at I-295 and the ramp of southbound I-295 getting onto I-95 north are blocked due to crash.

Incident Location: southbound I-95 / Philips Hwy on the south end of town.

Credit: First Coast News
Crash on I-95 south before I-295 south
Credit: First Coast News
Crash on I-95 S / Philips Hwy

First Coast News will update with any developments. 

Related Articles



Paid Advertisement