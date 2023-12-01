This week’s honoree is from Jacksonville Country Day School and she’s not teaching in a classroom. She’s actually a librarian!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time to celebrate our Teacher of the Week.

Destiny McKeiver introduces us to Jennifer Currie.

“I meet with children in small groups and we work on reading and writing at exactly their level and I do that because I love the children,” said Ms. Currie.

Ms. Currie says she believes her students’ passion motivates her.

“I think it is the passion that our students show for text and it is almost unbelievable to think that in this day children will come in and be excited to read and have books in their hands and to choose their next great read,” said Ms. Currie.

Her students say she’s a joy to be around.

“She is really nice and she lets us read books,” said Cassandra Fernandez, student.

“Mrs. Currie always has really calm music playing and she likes books just like I do,” said Benji Pearce.

“I love them and I love all of our Sharks because we have a great community here with such a positive vibe and I’m a very lucky woman,” said Ms. Currie.