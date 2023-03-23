Mrs. April Nicks has been in the classroom for 23 years and her students say it’s the crazy costumes that keep them engaged.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — We are recognizing our Teacher of the Week out of Durbin Creek Elementary!

Mrs. April Nicks has been in the classroom for 23 years and her students say it’s the crazy costumes that keep them engaged.

“I love the school and the community and I love my students and I hope that they are as excited about coming to school every day as I am,” said Nicks.

The students in Nicks third grade class say she makes learning interesting.

“She dresses up in very nice costumes, and she makes boring activities fun,” said a student.

Destiny McKeiver asked a student, “when you saw her on the first day what did you think?”

The student replied, “Oh boy, this is going to be a long year.”

Nicks was nominated by several people from her school to be Teacher of the Week, and she says she believes nontraditional learning is key!

“We take simple activities and add something such as music or a costume,” said Nicks.

To nominate your favorite educator, go to firstcoastnews.com/education.