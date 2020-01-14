JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee with a moving company is in critical condition after a mobile home the company was trying to relocate collapsed in Jacksonville's Del Rio neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted about the collapse in the 12200 block of Plummer Grant Road at 2:44 p.m.

First responders told First Coast News a moving company called NB&S LLC was in the process of moving the vacant mobile home to the Northside when it collapsed, trapping an employee. That employee was rescued and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

JFRD said no one lived inside the home and that it had been vacant for years.