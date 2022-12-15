A special gift for the Forgotten Angels

The group Forgotten Angels has been delivering Christmas presents to nursing home residents for 20 years, but they've never delivered a present like this.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — There are many events of giving across our region during the holiday season, but Thursday in Jacksonville Beach a group that is often overlooked was remembered... and their gift came in more than just a box.

As residents of Beach House Assisted Living sang Christmas carols to get into the holiday mood some presents were passed out by the group Forgotten Angels.

For 20 years Forgotten Angels has delivered presents to the elderly to make sure that nobody is forgotten on Christmas. But their extra special gift to members of Beach House wasn't wrapped this year.

You've heard of Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen... so meet Judge, Dutch, Duke and Midnight, the JSO Mounted Police horses.



"This is wonderful, we've not done this before," said Kathi Snow of Forgotten Angels, "we've done special things but this is it, the most special."

Some of the residents at Beach House are in their 80s or 90s, but petting the horses brought out a childlike joy.

"It just means everything, it's such a pleasure and an honor to be able to do this, these are people that sometime may be forgotten," said Sandi King of Forgotten Angels, "we want Christmas to be happy for everybody."

Forgotten Angels supports 25 nursing homes across multiple counties in Northeast Florida and plans to give out 2,500 presents to the elderly community this year. For residents of Beach House, the memory of this gift will last forever.