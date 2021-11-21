Motorcylist dead in overnight crash on Jacksonville's Northside

A companion with the motorcyclist tried to help save him unitl first responders took him to the hospital, where he later died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcylist is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Jacksonville's Northside.

At about 2 a.m., man was traveling north on University Boulevard North when he left the road and crashed near Blue Cypress Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. It is unclear what caused the crash.

A person in front of him saw the motorcycle on the ground and turned around, police said. They tried to give him life-saving measures until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene.

First responders rushed the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, JSO said.