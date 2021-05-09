Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Orange Park

The crash happened at about 12:11 a.m. at the DeBarry Avenue and Bartlett Avenue intersection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A motorcyclist is dead after it was hit from behind by a car early Sunday morning in Orange Park.

The crash happened at about 12:11 a.m. at the DeBarry Avenue and Bartlett Avenue intersection.

Both the motorcycle, driven by a 44-year-old man, and the car, driven by a 39-year-old man, were heading north on DeBarry Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle stopped at the intersection, however, the driver of the car failed to stop and hit the motorcycle from behind, the FHP said.