Motorcyclist killed in crash near Jacksonville car dealership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck Tuesday morning on US-1 in the Deercreek area of Jacksonville.

At about 6:48 a.m., the pickup truck was stopped on US 1 getting ready to make a left turn towards Coggin Chevrolet at 10880 Philips Highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle, traveling in the opposite direction, hit the right rear passenger door of the pickup truck.

The motorcycle caught fire, which in turn also made the pickup catch fire for a period of time.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 31-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.