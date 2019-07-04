JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An off-duty officer was in the right place at the right time when two motorcyclists and a car collided in Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the motorcyclists were traveling on West State Street and the driver of the car was traveling on North Pearl Street when they collided at the intersection at around 4:13 p.m. One motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition while the other motorcyclist and the vehicle's driver are in stable condition, JSO said.

About a block behind the motorcyclists, the off-duty officer heard the sound of speeding vehicles and saw motorcycle parts flying through the air, JSO said

The officer then gave CPR to one of the motorcyclists, who was unresponsive.

JSO has yet to determine who in the crash is at fault, but officers believe the motorcyclists were speeding at the time of the crash.