Motorcyclist dead after high speed chase with Camden County law enforcement

The man was put in handcuffs after losing control and crashing his bike, according to Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Brunswick following a high-speed chase Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of New Jesup Highway and Community Road.

The incident originally involved law enforcement from Camden County, according to Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste. Authorities were pursuing a man riding a motorcycle.

Battiste said the rider lost control of his bike and crashed before crossing county lines into Glynn County.

Glynn County police officers were there as backup, Battiste said. After the crash, officers put the rider in handcuffs and rendered aid, Battiste said.

The rider was put in handcuffs as part of the officers' protocol, Battiste said.