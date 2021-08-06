Motorcyclist dead after crashing on Carole Road in Palatka

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday night in Palatka.

The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Carole Road near South Palm Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was headed east on Carole Road when he lost control of the motorcylce, and it overturned.

Both the man and the motorcycle colided with a fence before coming to a stop in a yard, the FHP said.