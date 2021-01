According to the JFRD, the crash is at the intersection of Playa Way and Caliente Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a major crash involving a van and motorcycle in the Monterey area.

According to the JFRD, the crash is at the intersection of Playa Way and Caliente Drive.

JFRD said there are serious injuries from the crash.

Drivers should expect delays if they are traveling through the area on the afternoon commute.