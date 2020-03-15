ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A passenger on a motorcycle is dead after the motorcycle collided with a vehicle in St. Johns County early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on State Road 16 at Interstate 95.

Jolleen C. Ford, 42, was the passenger on a motorcycle driven by Shane Bingman, 47 as they traveled westbound on State Road 16, FHP said. Their motorcycle was in the outside lane passing I-95.

At the same time, a 2012 Kia Soul was getting off the southbound I-95 exit ramp at SR-16 within the outside left turn lane. As the Kia Soul tried to make a left turn onto southbound SR-16, the motorcycle struck the front of the vehicle. The motorcycle then deflected to the left and crossed the raised curb and grass median before coming to a final rest within the eastbound travel lanes.

Ford was pronounced dead and Bingman suffered serious injures, according to FHP. The driver of the Kia Soul was uninjured.