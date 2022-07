One person was taken to the hospital from the crash on the 3300 block of Philips Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning a motorcycle accident involving a propane truck was reported in the 3300 block of Philips Highway, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

One person was taken to the hospital, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue cleared the scene after 8 a.m.

This is all the information available as of now.