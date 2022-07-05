Mother's Day brunch honors those who lost loved ones to violence

Silent Women Speaking Foundation held their 2nd annual Mother’s Day Brunch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Mother’s Day brunch was held Sunday honoring those who lost a loved one to violence.

Silent Women Speaking Foundation hosted this event to help women push through the pain and making sure they know that they are not alone.

“This brunch is about sisterhood and about bringing mothers together for Mother's Day," said Haraka Carswell, founder of Silent Women Speaking. "Just to show the community loves them and to let them know that they don’t have to grieve in silence, and I'm a phone call a way."

The organization brings mothers from all over to create a sisterhood, allowing each other to support one another while they are still grieving over a loved one they lost to violence.

“Coming up for Mother's Day was so hard. I mean, at points you don’t even know how to explain it. One minute your okay and the next minute your in tears," said Jacquelyn Johnson, mother of Kendrick Johnson, the young man who was found dead at his high school wrapped up in a wrestling mat in Valdosta, Georgia.

Johnson says she really appreciates this event, and it’s the small things a mother needs to motivate her to keep moving forward.