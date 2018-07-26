JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One mother has a message to all parents after her daughter's mobile game, Animals Craft, started asking her personal questions.

Morgan Erickson says she does a pretty good monitoring her daughter's phone and fortunately, her daughter brought her the phone when the game she was playing starting as unusual questions.

“I’m up to beat on checking it as soon as she downloads it and everything, but yeah this slipped by me," Erickson said.

Erickson didn’t think twice when her 9-year-old daughter Autumn downloaded the game Animals Craft on her tablet. It reminded her of the popular game Minecraft. She watched her play before, but that all changed Tuesday night while visiting her grandmother at St. Vincent’s.

“She likes to show me if something goes wrong and she was like 'momma, there’s this weird bot that likes to ask weird questions,'" she said.

“I don’t really talk to him anymore because I thought he was aggravating," Autumn said.

The first questions were odd: "Do you like cheese?" Then, it became more personal.

“It started asking me, 'what does your mother look like, how old are you, you must be American?,'" she said.

Erickson said instinct took over.

“That’s when mom mode kicked in and I grabbed the tablet and started asking it questions," she said.

Erickson tried to see what else the system would say, but eventually deleted the app off her tablet.

Reviews of the game do note other concerns of personal questions and warn to not answer them.

While Erickson suspects malware is to blame, she hopes parents can learn from their experience.

“Keep in contact on what your kid is doing online because it’s more harm than it is good sometimes," she said. "I’m more geared towards getting the information out and making sure it doesn’t happen again.”

We looked up the history of the creator of the game Fat Lion Games Limited. The physical address is listed in England and says the creator is originally from Poland, but according to companieshouse.gov/uk, the company appears to have dissolved in February of this year.

