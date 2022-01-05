No one called 911 after hearing gunshots. His mother said if someone did, her son would still be here.

The 23-year-old was found dead in a vacant apartment.

A Jacksonville mother said her son wouldn't have died if someone called the police.

On Thursday night, April 28, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said residents living at the Riverbank Apartments heard gunshots. Friday morning, a carpet installer discovered a man who was shot dead in a vacant apartment.

Jessica Chappelle identified the victim as her son, 23-year-old Deon "Mexico" Manick.

Manick's mother described how the two shared a special bond as mother and her only son.

She said they talked on the phone everyday. The text messages in her phone are now memories of their conversations. Chappelle said Manick would text her "How you doing?" or "I love you."

"I was real strict on him because I love my son and I wanted him to go places," Chappelle said.

She described the 23-year-old as a humble man who loved his family and enjoyed playing sports.

Chappelle recalled what was going through her mind when she got the call from JSO. She thought aloud: "That can't be my son." Police said no one called authorities after hearing gunshots.

Riverbank residents who heard gunshots told First Coast News they did not think much of the shots because they're used to hearing it. To Chappelle, that is disturbing. She said her son could have been saved.

"I really believe that in my heart," Chappelle said. "With the amount of blood I've seen. Looked like he could've been saved."

During this time of grief, Chappelle found comfort knowing her son was loved. Manick was a brother, father and a friend to many. However, it doesn't take away from what happened to him. Chappelle wants justice for her son.