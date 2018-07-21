JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It’s been more than a month since four young adults were killed in a crash in Gilchrist County, but the pain hasn't lessened for their parents.

Florida Highway Patrol says no one was wearing seatbelts in the crash. Only one person survived.

On Saturday morning Elly Littlejohn invited hundreds out to Losco Park to honor her daughter Alysia and her four friends who tragically died with her, Cameron Bell, Hayden Raulerson and Isabella Garcia.

"I wasn't present at mind at her funeral or viewing, so this is something that I wanted to pull together," said Littlejohn. "It's a memorial to tell them, 'We love you guys, and I love you, baby.'"

Her daughter’s boyfriend was the sole survivor of the crash. Littlejohn has since stepped in and helped take him to appointments as he heals from his injuries.

"They were just enjoying their lives, they were young, it was an accident that took our babies," she said.

In the past month, she says she’s received countless messages from girls who were struggling with depression or self-image and were uplifted by her daughter.

"She struggled with that too, and she reached out to so many people," Littlejohn said.

Now she’s starting a non-profit to help spread her daughter’s message of compassion and confidence, as well as preach about safety to teens. She’ll be naming it “In the Blink of an Eye.”

"Our lives change in the blink of an eye," said Littlejohn, "and I want it to be for a bigger purpose."

