No one has been arrested in Adrian Mckinzie’s shooting death and the family wants answers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a 16-year-old shot and killed last week in Moncrief is begging the public for help solving the case.

“Adrian wasn’t that type of child and Adrian never brought nobody here,” said his mother,” Stephanie Robinson.

McKinzie is one of three people shot last Wednesday night near Moncrief Park. He died of his injuries.

“He was just about to get his license and he was trying to find his way back and then he gets killed,” said Robinson.

Mckinzie was shot before and survived. His mom says he was trying to turn his life around. He made music under the name Ybeezy, but his mom says he wasn’t affiliated with gangs.

“He stood alone unless he was with his friends,” said Robisnon.

“Nobody could’ve ever told me I would have lost a son to violence and gun violence anyway,” she said.

There was a vigil held for Adrian Sunday, but it ended abruptly when someone opened fire shooting into the crowd, striking one person. Adrian’s godmother is hoping someone is arrested for the shootings soon.

“If you know something, say something because it’s us today and it could be anybody tomorrow,” she said.