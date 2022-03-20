Mother of teen killed in drive-by shooting 12 years ago looking for justice for her daughter, other children who have been killed

Shanda Whitaker-Ward returned to the corner where her daughter was murdered for the first time in a few years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prayer echoed off the silent pavement on the corner of Belfort and Calvin streets in Mixon Town Sunday. Flames danced on candles at a vigil for Tiphne Hollis, keeping hope alive for Shanda Whitaker-Ward.

Hollis, Whitaker-Ward's daughter, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the corner of Belfort and Calvin Streets 12 years ago. Her killer has still not been found.

"I'm strong enough now to come back out for them to see my face and let them (neighbors) know, I'm not going to stop I'm not going to stop until I seek justice for my daughter," Whitaker-Ward said.

Whitaker-Ward used to come to this corner every month, but hasn't been back for years until now, the pain and silence was too much for her to handle.

"It was no help with the community, see their faces know they know what's going on and pleading and begging them for help it just became too much for me," Whitaker-Ward said.

Dressed head to toe in purple, Tiphne's favorite color, Whitaker-Ward returned to Mixon Town this year, with a greater purpose.

"I'm tired of all the killing you know I know people close friends of mine's that's sons or daughter has been murdered so it's not just about Tiphne today it's those mothers that's weeping and crying," Whitaker-Ward said.

"I invited 30 parents to come out that had lost their children so I have 30 candles for 30 parents. Today is about every mother or father that has lost their children," Whitaker-Ward said.