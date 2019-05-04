Nearly ten years ago, Diena Thompson's life changed forever. Her daughter, Somer, was sexually assaulted and murdered while on her way home from school. Her killer is serving a life sentence.

“Mommy loves you and she’ll always be my sunshine,” Thompson said. She describes Somer as a bright child who loved to dance and was known for her bright smile.

“Really energetic, she didn’t know a stranger, she loved all animals, which unfortunately happened to be one of the techniques to pull my child into the house," Thompson said.

Friday, April 5, Somer would have celebrated her 17th birthday with her twin brother. Each year around this time, Diena says it's bittersweet.

“I get to celebrate him, but unfortunately I have to miss my little girl because a monster came into my world and took her away."

Despite her loss, this strong mother continues to fight and protect children from child abuse. To celebrate Somer's birthday, she’s launching a scholarship fund that’s aimed at equipping people with tools needed to protect children from abuse.

“It’s cyberbullying, it’s bullying at schools, it’s sexual abuse, it’s physical abuse it covers the gamete of everything," Thompson said.

"We want to hit on every single subject because this is not the only thing that’s going on but this is what’s near and dear to me."

The online training course is called the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children and it's designed to educate adults to protect children.

If you are a resident of Northeast Florida (living in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, or St. Johns counties), you can access the Stewards of Children training at no cost at this link.

While the scholarship is offered to Northeast Florida residents, the Stewards of Children training is available to anyone and can be accessed through the Darkness to Light website for $10.00 at this link.





