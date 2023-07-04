At just 26 years old, Charity Huntley, also known as Charity Linique, was the star in any room.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a rising singer in Jacksonville is sharing her pain.

Charity Huntley was found dead Thursday morning. Her mother says her death is still being investigated.

“She did dancing, and she smashed it, she sang, she was raised in the church singing, that was her passion, modeling… that was just her pleasure, but she rocked everything she did,” said her mother Mary Huntley.

Mary Huntley says her bright star, who she called Cherry Bear, is gone too soon. She says nothing could have prepared her for the news.

“I hadn’t talked to her Wednesday and I called her and her phone was going to voicemail, Thursday, I felt sick, I was like why is she still not answering her phone? it’s 130 in the afternoon and she is not answering her phone… (later Thursday) the detective called me and said they had my baby since 9 o’clock that morning, and they told me that my baby was gone,” said Mary Huntley.

Charity’s family says it was unfamiliar to not hear from her for an entire day. Her mother says police are investigating her daughter’s death.