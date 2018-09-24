The mother of a 1-year-old baby who died after reportedly choking on a small toy while at a Jacksonville daycare.

Malik Earl Baker, was transported from the Tip Top 24 Hour Learning Center at 2038 Blanding Blvd. in Jacksonville to the Wolfson Children's Hospital around 12:03 p.m. Sept. 20. The Department of Children and Families released a report stating that Baker choked on a small toy.

He died on Sept. 21 having sustained serious brain trauma from choking.

Baker's mother, Amber Lee, has established a GoFundMe page with the hopes of raising enough funds to build a daycare with 24-hour monitored surveillance in Baker's name. The surveillance will "ensure staff is attentive to the children."

RELATED | 1-year-old dies a day after being transported to hospital from local daycare

The baby's mother, Amber Lee, told First Coast News she wants the daycare held responsible.

"They could have saved my baby," Lee said. "I want someone to be held responsible."

Lee said she received conflicting stories from the daycare about what happened to Malik and who was supervising.

"[She] said that the children were left in the care of her sister, then she switched her story again and said, no, her sister works in the kitchen and the children were left in the care of some guy that works there that none of us have even seen before," Lee said.

Three violations were issued against the daycare by DCF since December. Ten days before the incident, an inspector found a Class 2 violation for a staff member not having prior training within the first 90 days of employment. Another violation issued in May found Tip Top in violation of the required staff to child ratio.

The DCF inspection report says "a ratio of one staff for [20] children is required; a ratio of a staff for 24 children was observed."

"He was a happy baby, healthy...full of love," Lee said. "I just lost my mom a few months ago, and now I have to explain to [my three other children]...I don't think it's really hit them yet that their brother's not coming home."

© 2018 WTLV