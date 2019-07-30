JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are now just two weeks left to enjoy summer before students head back to school in Duval County, a time-frame that has left one mother anxious about a busy intersection near her home.

The intersection is Wonderwood and AIA near Mayport.

“Very busy intersection, very dangerous for a pedestrian, much less a child,” Lori Calvert said.

It didn’t take long to notice Calvert’s concerns from the number of turn lanes to speed and people running lights.

In a matter of 20 minutes, our cameras caught motorcycles speeding around the corner and a car running a red light.

"So someone even crossing the intersection, much less a 12 or 11-year-old child, has to constantly be on the lookout,” Calvert said.

There are a few watch for pedestrians signs, but no blinking lights or crossing guards during school with both Mayport Elementary and Middle school just down the street.

“It makes me wonder how many lives is it going to take before somebody opens there eyes, get away from the back of a desk and actually comes out and physically looks at that intersection in person," Calvert said.

Two years ago, 12-year-old Hunter Allen Cope was killed crossing that very intersection on his way to school.

Calvert wrote school superintendent Dr. Greene in hopes of adding safety measures. Ideally, she'd like a bus stop added in the area but would like a crossing guard at a minimum.

First Coast News was provided the following statement from Duval County Public Schools;

"We take all safety concerns seriously. District leadership have spoken with the constituent to discuss her concerns and have ensured they be included on the agenda for discussion at the upcoming City of Jacksonville’s School Safety Committee."

Calvert was told more discussion would follow at that Sept. 10 meeting.

Dr. Greene also responded to Lori Calvert via email as well.

The mother was sent a walk-ability study which looked at the condition of the sidewalks leading up to the schools.

All showed good condition and she was told by the transportation department since her complex is within one and a half miles from Mayport Middle school, a bus stop likely would not be added.

“I feel like it’s been brushed under the rug and it’s just an answer to satisfy an email," Calvert said. "A child’s death should be enough to get somebody out there and nothing’s still been done two years later. That’s all I’m asking, someone to come out, make it safer for our kids to get to school."