Mother accused of using Taser in effort to help child assault another child, Flagler County deputies say

Ashley Ruffin was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She’s being charged with battery and child abuse.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County mother has been arrested after deputies say she is accused of helping to hold another child down while he was being beaten, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 8, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Indian Trails Middle School Resource deputy was approached by a female motorist who said her son was in a fight at the sports complex, officials said.

The motorist allegedly stated her son was jumped by two male juveniles and that one of the boys' mothers also assaulted her son during the altercation.

The reporting party stated the unknown mother exited her vehicle and grabbed her son by the hair and arm while the two juveniles continued to beat him, the report said.

School Resource Deputy Cooper met with the juvenile suspects and the victim. The victim stated he was, "sitting with his friends when two kids approached him. He said one of them started hitting him and he got up and pushed him to the ground, and then other boys started hitting him, and that’s when his friends started coming over to help him," the report said.

The victim also allegedly stated that sometime during the fight, he believes one of the boys' mothers grabbed him and held him while the boys beat him.

FSCO deputies made contact with the parents of the juvenile suspects and it was determined that one of the parents was unaware of the incident.

They said the other parent, who allegedly held the child, was identified as Ashley Ruffin. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office attempted to contact Ruffin and informed her husband of the altercation and advised she may be facing criminal charges.

Ruffin’s husband became irate, the report said, and he allegedly stated he was going to call the FCSO to, “file a report about the fight.” He stated he would not allow his wife and son to speak with FCSO.

Other juvenile witnesses confirmed the victim was jumped by the suspected juveniles, investigators said. All the witnesses also stated that an adult female grabbed the victim and allowed the other boys to continue to hit him. She also displayed a Taser during the altercation, officials said. The female was identified as Ashley Ruffin.

Ruffin was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She’s being charged with battery and child abuse.

Battery charges have been submitted to the State Attorney’s Office for the other juveniles involved in the altercation.