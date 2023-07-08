MOSH debuts sensory-friendly hours, related programming

'MOSHHHH' brings several sensory-minimized experiences to the Museum’s neurodivergent visitors and their families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History has announced the launch of 'MOSHHHH,' a new initiative that features sensory-friendly hours and related programming.

MOSHHHH brings several sensory-minimized experiences to the Museum’s neurodivergent visitors and their families, including sensory-friendly hours and Family Sensory Nights.

The new hours began June 7 and take place at the Museum every Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Family Sensory Nights enable families and individuals to enjoy inclusive exclusive access to explore the Museum in a sensory-friendly environment, featuring minimized sound and lighting effects, visits with featured vendors and service providers, and a dedicated Sensory Room generously provided by We Rock the Spectrum.

Sensory Nights begin June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. and continue on the third Friday evening each month thereafter.