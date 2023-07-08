MOSH debuts sensory-friendly hours, related programming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History has announced the launch of 'MOSHHHH,' a new initiative that features sensory-friendly hours and related programming.
MOSHHHH brings several sensory-minimized experiences to the Museum’s neurodivergent visitors and their families, including sensory-friendly hours and Family Sensory Nights.
The new hours began June 7 and take place at the Museum every Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Family Sensory Nights enable families and individuals to enjoy inclusive exclusive access to explore the Museum in a sensory-friendly environment, featuring minimized sound and lighting effects, visits with featured vendors and service providers, and a dedicated Sensory Room generously provided by We Rock the Spectrum.
Sensory Nights begin June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. and continue on the third Friday evening each month thereafter.
Family Sensory Nights are geared toward guests ages 3+ and cost $5.
For more information about the new MOSHHHH programming or to purchase tickets to the Museum, visit themosh.org/event/moshhhh-family-sensory-night/.