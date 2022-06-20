Morgan Ray of UNF wins silver for Team USA in World Para Swimming Championships

Morgan Ray represented Team USA at the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Portugal from June 12 through June 18.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morgan Ray, a University of North Florida Brooks College of Health sophomore student and Paralympic athlete, is bringing home silver!

Ray represented Team USA at the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Portugal from June 12 through June 18.

According to Team USA, it was his first international meet and first major medal.

He won silver in the men's 100M breaststroke SB

First major international meet ✔️

First major international medal ✔️



Morgan Ray got it done in his debut, winning 🥈 in the men's 100m breaststroke SB6. @USParaSwimming x #Madeira2022 pic.twitter.com/GveH6StKlO — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 17, 2022

Ray, who began swimming at the age of six and has trained with the Bolles School Sharks since 2013 on their club team, was born with Achondroplasia, the most common form of short-stature or dwarfism, says UNF.

In the recent qualifying meet for the U.S. world championship team held in April in Indianapolis, Ray won gold in the 100-meter breast, setting a new American record, as well as earning a bronze in the 200-meter individual medley.