Dozens injured after bus overturns on I-95 South, officials say

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Megabus overturned while traveling south on Interstate 95 Sunday morning leaving 27 of 47 passengers injured.
According to authorities, the bus drove off the road on I-95 in Baltimore County and rolled onto its side near Bradshaw and Raphel roads.
Fire and rescue crews from Baltimore County were sent to the scene around 6:55 a.m. with the assistance of Harford County rescue personnel.
Fifteen of those passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the incident.
The crash is expected to cause major traffic delays in the area.
