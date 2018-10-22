Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) is hosting a career fair that's open to the public.
It will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FSCJ's Downtown campus, 401 West State St.
More than 90 companies will be in attendance, including, but not limited to:
· Amazon
· Baptist Health
· Bridgestone Retail Operations
· Charter Schools USA
· City of Jacksonville
· City of Jacksonville Beach
· Coggin Automotive Group
· Crowley Maritime
· Duval County Public Schools
· Federal Bureau of Investigation
· Florida Department of Corrections
· Goodyear Tire & Rubber
· Jacksonville Federal Credit Union
· Jacksonville Fire and Rescue
· Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
· Jacksonville Transportation Authority
· Kelly Services
· Lockheed Martin
· Omni Amelia Island Plantation
· North Florida Shipyards, Inc.
· Quantem Aviation
· Rayonier Advanced Materials
· TD Bank
· UF Jacksonville Physicians
· Voya Financial
· And more!
The career fair is open to the public. Dress for success and bring your resumes!