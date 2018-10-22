Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) is hosting a career fair that's open to the public.

It will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FSCJ's Downtown campus, 401 West State St.

More than 90 companies will be in attendance, including, but not limited to:

· Amazon

· Baptist Health

· Bridgestone Retail Operations

· Charter Schools USA

· City of Jacksonville

· City of Jacksonville Beach

· Coggin Automotive Group

· Crowley Maritime

· Duval County Public Schools

· Federal Bureau of Investigation

· Florida Department of Corrections

· Goodyear Tire & Rubber

· Jacksonville Federal Credit Union

· Jacksonville Fire and Rescue

· Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

· Jacksonville Transportation Authority

· Kelly Services

· Lockheed Martin

· Omni Amelia Island Plantation

· North Florida Shipyards, Inc.

· Quantem Aviation

· Rayonier Advanced Materials

· TD Bank

· UF Jacksonville Physicians

· Voya Financial

· And more!

The career fair is open to the public. Dress for success and bring your resumes!

