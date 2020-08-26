More than 500 jobs available at Jacksonville Job Fair happening Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Companies are hiring for more than 500 jobs at a job fair happening in Jacksonville on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.
The job fair will take place at the Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The spokesperson said about 20 companies will participate.
Job seekers can pre-register for the event by clicking here. Admission and parking are free.
Participating companies include:
- Navy Exchange / Navy Lodge
- Amerilife
- Aqua Marketing Group
- Cypress Village
- DAVE School
- FastTrack Staffing
- Enhanced Resource Centers
- First Command Financial Services
- Florida Technical College
- G4S
- GATE
- Heavy Equipment Colleges of America:
- Home Performance Alliance
- Insteel Wire Products
- Military Sealift Command
- ProDrivers:
- ProLogistix
- Remedy Workforce Specialists
- RemX
- ResourceMFG
- Staffing Connection & Action Labor
- The Vistakon Research Clinic / PRA Health Sciences
- US Army
- US Customs & Border Protection