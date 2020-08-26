x
More than 500 jobs available at Jacksonville Job Fair happening Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Companies are hiring for more than 500 jobs at a job fair happening in Jacksonville on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

The job fair will take place at the Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The spokesperson said about 20 companies will participate.

Job seekers can pre-register for the event by clicking here. Admission and parking are free.

Participating companies include:

  • Navy Exchange / Navy Lodge
  •  Amerilife 
  • Aqua Marketing Group 
  • Cypress Village
  • DAVE School
  • FastTrack Staffing
  • Enhanced Resource Centers 
  • First Command Financial Services  
  • Florida Technical College 
  • G4S 
  • GATE
  • Heavy Equipment Colleges of America:
  • Home Performance Alliance 
  • Insteel Wire Products 
  • Military Sealift Command
  • ProDrivers:   
  • ProLogistix
  • Remedy Workforce Specialists
  • RemX
  • ResourceMFG 
  • Staffing Connection & Action Labor 
  • The Vistakon Research Clinic / PRA Health Sciences
  • US Army
  • US Customs & Border Protection

