More than 500 jobs available at Jacksonville Job Fair happening Thursday

The job fair will take place at the Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Companies are hiring for more than 500 jobs at a job fair happening in Jacksonville on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

The job fair will take place at the Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The spokesperson said about 20 companies will participate.

Job seekers can pre-register for the event by clicking here. Admission and parking are free.

Participating companies include: