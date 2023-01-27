More than two dozen people summoned after not showing up for jury duty in Brunswick

The judge says people not showing has been an issue for a couple of months

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane said the community has acquired a bad habit of not showing up for jury duty.

For those who failed to appear, he gave them a chance to explain why they should not spend the weekend in jail.

The Clerk of Superior Court said 180 people were summoned for jury service Monday and 37 people didn't show up. Lane summoned those people back to the Glynn County courthouse to explain themselves.

Judge Lane said he was worried there would not be enough jurors for a big trial involving pharmaceutical companies accused of flooding the community with opioids.

No-show jurors risk being in contempt of court.

Judge Lane could have issued the absentees a $1,000 fine or 20 days in jail. Instead, he said they could spend the weekend in jail or pay a $100 fine.

Some no-shows were granted a $50 fine.

While some had excuses such as forgetting or misreading the letter, others had seemingly more legitimate reasons such as moving away.

A lot of people were found in contempt of court. Whatever the reason, officials said if one can't attend jury duty, they need to communicate with the court.