More than 30 Chets Creek Elementary students instructed to quarantine due to COVID cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools confirmed a second-grade class of 37 students were told to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases. One parent described the news as concerning because she has a kindergartener at Chets Creek.

Kristen Hanken hopes parents will take the initiative to get themselves vaccinated.

"I myself am vaccinated and I think it would help immensely and protect more people to be - as many people to be vaccinated," Hanked said.

Students expressed how they do not want to go back home because of COVID-19. Ashlyn Spencer, a third-grader, said she would rather see her friends and teachers in person.

"It's sad and I'm also kind of scared to know if my class or the third-grade class or the whole school is going to be maybe like shut down," Spencer added.