x
More than 1,500 toys donated Sunday at Phillips & Hunt's toy drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They call it tailgating with a cause. Phillips & Hunt have been involved with charities for the past 10 years. 

When they bought the 'Duuuval House' located on East Duval Street three years ago, they began having toy drives during every Jaguars home game. 

Anyone can come up and drop off a donation, which is then taken every Monday to Ken Knight Drive – which is one of the most economically deprived areas in the city.

During their toy drive on Sunday, over 1,500 toys were donated.

