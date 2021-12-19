More than 1,500 toys donated Sunday at Phillips & Hunt's toy drive

When they bought the 'Duuuval House' located on East Duval Street three years ago, they began having toy drives during every Jaguars home game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They call it tailgating with a cause. Phillips & Hunt have been involved with charities for the past 10 years.

Anyone can come up and drop off a donation, which is then taken every Monday to Ken Knight Drive – which is one of the most economically deprived areas in the city.